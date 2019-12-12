Thomas Rhett Announces Center Point Road Tour With Cole Swindell and HARDY

Big news, Thomas Rhett fans! The singer just announced his new Center Point Road Tour, kicking off in May, with Cole Swindell and HARDY serving as his opening acts.

“Let’s go,” Rhett posted on social media. “The [Center Point Road Tour] is coming to y’all in 2020! Bringing my buddies [Cole Swindell and HARDY] with me. On sale details to come in Jan, download the [Hometeam] app for info first. Let me know where we’ll see y’all.”

Rhett’s tour conveniently kicks off a few months after his wife, Lauren Akins, is due to deliver the couple’s third child. While Rhett will likely take his kids out on the road for at least some of the dates, the Georgia native hints there might still be more children in their future.

“It is very stressful I feel like to travel with your kids and still know that you’re waking up at six and you’re also playing a show at night,” Rhett previously admitted, adding that it alone wasn’t enough to make him stop wanting to have more children.

“If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should have had five more,’” he added. “Because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family on the planet.”

See a complete list of tour dates below. More information can be found by visiting Rhett’s website.

2020 The Center Point Road Tour Dates:

5/29 – Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH*

5/30 – Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH*

6/5 – Ruoff Music Center – Indianapolis, IN

6/6 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

6/7 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

6/11 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

6/12 – KeyBank Pavilion – Burgettstown, PA

6/19 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

6/20 – Coral Sky Amphitheater – West Palm Beach, FL

7/9 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

7/10 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

7/11 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

7/16 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Birmingham, AL

7/17 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

7/23 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

7/24 – Idaho Center Amphitheater – Boise, ID

7/30 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Sacramento, CA

7/31 -Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mtn. View, CA

8/7 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

8/8 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

8/21 – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, ME

8/22 – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT

8/23 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

8/27 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

8/28 – BB&T Pavilion – Philadelphia, PA

8/29 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

*Dates do not include Cole Swindell

