Thomas Rhett Delivers Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Wife Lauren

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12, which also happened to be the same day as the last show of Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour in Nashville. On Sunday, the singer shared a number of photos from the concert, including a backstage photo of himself and Akins, both dressed in green plaid, sharing an embrace.

“This one right here just about sums it up. Thanks so much babe for being my rock and for loving me so good. You are my favorite person on the planet,” Rhett wrote before joking, “Now I’m gonna quit posting for a month. Peace!!!”

Akins posted her own sweet message to her husband on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary, sharing a slideshow of photos of the pair throughout their relationship, including snaps with daughters Willa Gray and Ada James.

“happy wedding anniversary 7 years ago tonight honey you are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful God gave me you:) can’t wait for the next 70 babe. y+m. I love you Thomas Rhett.”

Rhett also gave his wife a shoutout during Saturday’s show, telling her, “I think we’ve made it.” Akins was in the audience along with the couple’s daughters, who received their own serenade from the crowd during their dad’s hit “Life Changes,” which mentions the girls. Rhett also performed a new song he wrote just around one month ago titled “To the Guys That Date My Girls,” which includes the line, “When you pull her close/ Make sure to leave some room for Jesus/ If you ever cross that line I swear/ Boy you’re gonna need him.”

Willa Gray and Ada James will become big sisters when Rhett and Akins welcome their third daughter, with Rhett revealing during the concert that the upcoming arrival is expected in February.

The couple announced Akins’ pregnancy in July, with Rhett sharing a family photo and a snap from the gender reveal, which took place with a puff of pink smoke.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” he joked in his caption. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

