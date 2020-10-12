Thomas Rhett Shares Anniversary Message for Wife Lauren Akins: 'You Are My Rock'

✖

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are celebrating eight years of marriage on Oct. 12, and the couple marked the day with a pair of sweet social media posts for each other, starting with Rhett's message to his wife. The "Remember You Young" singer posted a snap of Akins lying on a bed surrounded by the couple's three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, the elder two of whom were in ballet outfits, a pair of purple plastic high heels by Ada James' feet.

"Happy 8 year anniversary @laur_akins I seriously feel like we got married 6 months ago," Rhett's caption read. "I have loved every second of our journey together. No matter how tough it has been at times you are a fighter and I thank you and the Lord every day that you wake up and choose love. You are my rock, my inspiration and the woman that simply just makes life better. I can’t wait to relax with you, take naps with you and crush Netflix with you today! I love you so much honey!"

"Also, I love your shoe choice in the photo haha," he concluded, referencing Akins' black strappy high heels, which she wore with leggings and a t-shirt.

On her own page, Akins posted a stunning shot of herself and Rhett standing on top of a rock looking out at a tree-covered mountain. The photo was taken on a recent vacation by her brother Grayson Gregory and is one of many gorgeous nature snaps the family has shared in recent months.

"I’ll go anywhere with you babe. These last 8 years have been the adventure of my dreams," Akins wrote. "I love you more than any words on Instagram can say. Happy Anniversary."

Rhett and Akins originally met in elementary school and became close friends in middle school before going on to briefly date. They gave it another try a few years later and married in 2012, but Rhett recently told his record label that he knew his wife was the one for him almost from the beginning.

"It’s been a long time comin’ for sure. I mean, me and Lauren have definitely been to school together since we were in first grade but didn’t really know each other really well ‘til church camp about sixth grade," he said. Recalling seeing Akins at church camp, Rhett said that he "fell in love with her that day. I was like, there is not a prettier human being that exists in this world and I was like, 'I will figure out a way to marry this woman one day.'"

"We dated for a little bit in high school and then broke up for a very long time and got back together when we were about 21 years old," he continued. "And now we’re about to celebrate eight years of marriage, so it’s been a pretty wild journey with her, but wouldn’t trade one minute of it, even the hard parts. When you find your soulmate, you just kinda do anything you can to stick to it, and for me to just be the best husband I can be."