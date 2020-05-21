The Warren Brothers' Brad Warren's Son Sage Dies at Age 21

✖

The Warren Brothers member Brad Warren's son Sage Michael Warren has died at age 21, the family announced on The Warren Brothers' Instagram account on Thursday morning. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23 with a mass service immediately following. The post shares that social distancing measures will be taken and those who do not bring masks will have masks provided for them by the church, located in Brentwood, Tennessee just outside of Nashville.

CMT shares that Sage Warren was Brad Warren and his wife Michell's oldest son. He graduated from Father Ryan High School in Nashville in 2017, where he played football. Brad and Michelle also share sons Quinn Douglas and Jude Fox. The family asked that those who feel called to make donations in Sage's name do so to MusiCares and Porter's Call. MusiCares is the charitable foundation affiliated with the Recording Academy and provides health, financial and rehabilitation resources to music industry members in times of need while Porter’s Call offers counsel, support, and encouragement to recording artists and their families and aims to provide a safe and confidential refuge for artists to deal with issues and stresses they face in their careers and personal lives.

The Warren Brothers, consisting of Brad and his brother Brett, are a country duo on their own, having moved to Nashville back in 1995 before releasing four albums between 1998 and 2005. They have also written a number of hit songs as a writing duo including Toby Keith's "Red Solo Cup," Dierks Bentley's "Feel That Fire," Tim McGraw's "If You're Reading This," Keith Urban's "Little Bit of Everything," Jason Aldean's "We Back," Blake Shelton's "Every Time I Hear That Song" and more. They also had a CMT reality show about their lives titled Barely Famous: The Warren Brothers.