'The Voice' Winner Jake Hoot Marries Brittney Hoyt in Tennessee

Congratulations are in order for The Voice winner Jake Hoot and Brittney Hoyt, who married on Sunday, March 7 at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Hoyt told PEOPLE that Saddle Woods was her "dream venue," and the couple began their special day by praying together before the ceremony, where their friend Brian Nhira led worship to "bring the focus back to the faithfulness of the Lord."

Hoot and Hoyt shared that it was "very important" to them to write their own vows to each other, and they also wrote vows to Hoot's 5-year-old daughter Macy, who he shares with ex-wife Jessica Lynn Steele. During his vows, Hoot sang a song he co-wrote with Kyndon Oakes, Renn and Lee Turner for Hoyt called "Hallelujah."

"I got very emotional reading my vows to both Brittney and Macy and then singing a song to my soon-to-be wife talking about my journey with her," he said.

The couple first met eight years ago as wedding singers at their best friend's wedding, performing NewSong's "When God Made You." For their own ceremony, Hoyt's sister Briley and brother Joseph performed the song during communion. During the reception, Hoot surprised his bride with another song he had written for her, performing "And Then Suddenly," which he wrote with Marty and Misha Goetz, for their first dance.

"I wept like a baby when he surprised me with the song 'And Then Suddenly' for our first dance," Hoyt recalled.

After initially meeting eight years ago, Hoot and Hoyt lost touch before reconnected while doing mission trips in Nicaragua. They began dating and became engaged in September. "I knew from [the time] we reconnected in Nicaragua!" Hoot told PEOPLE at the time. "Her heart for others and love for God made me fall in love with her. I'm so glad God blessed the broken road that brought us back around to each other numerous times!″

"I also knew when we reconnected in Nicaragua," Hoyt shared. "Jake and I had known each other for years, even though I had always loved many things about him, it always felt like the right person, wrong time. It was a love out of time. This time in Nicaragua it was as though the blinders fell off my eyes, he was the right person, right time. I love Jake's heart for the Lord, how consistent he is no matter who he is around, I love his heart for missions, the poor, I love his humility, his integrity, I knew he was someone I could build a life with."