‘The Voice’: Watch Little Big Town Perform ‘Over Drinking’ With Winner Jake Hoot

Plenty of star power showed up for The Voice finale, including country’s own Little Big Town. The quartet teamed up with Jake Hoot, on Kelly Clarkson‘s team, ahead of Hoot being crowned the Season 17 champion. “Over Drinking” is from Little Bit Town’s upcoming Nightfall album, out on Jan. 17.

“We were finished with the record and some of our amazing songwriter friends in Nashville teased us with a little video clip of them writing at the beach and drinking wine,” LBT singer Karen Fairchild said of the song, written by Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley and Steph Jones per Taste of Country. “It just has this great hook.”

Nightfall, which includes “The Daughters,” marks the band’s The Breaker was released in 2017.

“The record feels kind of cinematic to me, but there’s also a lot of beautiful intimate moments,” Fairchild told The Associated Press, via USA Today. “In a theater, this record is really going to shine.”

Nightfall also includes “Sugar Coat,” with the video starring actress Kate Bosworth.

“I play a woman who is in a complicated marriage,” Bosworth said of her character for the video, which is set in the 1960s. “She is often lonely and unfulfilled – realizing that she is not getting what she needs from a partner, devastated by the choices that her husband is making.

“As she slowly discovers what is happening, while it’s a sad moment, it is ultimately a resilient one,” she continued. “She finds her strength, her fortitude, and ultimately herself. It was an honor to bring this song to life with a band that I love.”

Little Big Town had a hand in writing some, but not all of the tracks on Nightfall, which is because they value the quality of the song over who actually wrote it.

“We’ve always tried to let the best song win when it comes to what we cut and what we choose to share with the world,” Westbrook told CMT. “This song has always felt special to us, and it’s important for us to stand behind that, and the story it tells. Of course, we would love for country radio to play it and embrace it the same way we’ve seen our fans react to it.”

All four coaches, including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend had one team member head into the finale. Shelton’s Ricky Duran came in second, with Legend’s Katie Kadan in third place, and Stefani’s Rose Short coming in fourth place.

Nick Jonas will replace Stefani for Season 18 in 2020, with Shelton, Clarkson and Legend all returning. A premiere date for next season has yet to be announced.

