‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Vows to Fight Hard With Boyfriend Blake Shelton on TV Show

Season 17 of The Voice just kicked off, with Gwen Stefani returning to the show for her fourth season, this time filling the seat left vacant by Adam Levine‘s departure. While the couple began dating on the reality TV talent show, back in 2015, Stefani vows to fight with Shelton if it means getting the contestants she wants on her team.

“I’m going to fight for people that I think are great,” Stefani insisted to PEOPLE. “If that means having to fight Blake hard, I’m gonna do it.”

Kelly Clarkson, who is also returning for her fourth season (but her first with Stefani), says it is unlikely the couple will actually fight, at least too hard – about anything.

“They don’t argue,” said Clarkson. “I’ve never seen [them] argue. I don’t even know if they do argue. They have this really cool relationship that’s fun to watch. It’s a really nice breath of fresh air.”

John Legend is also returning as a coach on The Voice, for his second season, and is most enjoying spending time with Stefani, and watching the way she and Shelton interact.

“I never really spent time with Gwen before, but it’s been so much fun getting to know her and see her and Blake together,” Legend said. “It’s a different side of Blake, seeing him with Gwen. I feel like she makes him better and she softens him up a little bit. She’s his weakness.”

“He’s my weakness,” Stefani said of Shelton. “I’ll tell you that right now.”

All kidding aside, the “Hell Right” singer felt much better about Levine’s exit after he found out Stefani would be replacing him.

“I have to say that it worries me not having Adam there, because he’s been there from the beginning,” Shelton previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “It would freak me out if Carson [Daly] left; we were the three that have been there all along, and it’s just odd to be honest with you.

“The one thing that makes it better and okay is that they brought Gwen in,” he continued. “Not just because Gwen’s and my relationship – it’s because she’s a veteran of that show. Also, she’s familiar with it, gets it, and that made me feel better.”

Shelton can’t imagine anyone filling the void left by Levine, except for Stefani.

“I’ve been here for a hundred years,” Shelton explained. “She’s been on the show; this will be her fourth [season]. It feels normal to have her back, but at the same time, it’s exciting. And at the same time, it kind of helps the weirdness of Adam not being here. To be honest, it’s strange to not have him here … He’s never not been here.

“He’s that guy that’s over there making you constantly want to strangle him, and now he’s gone,” he added. “It sucks, to be honest with you. But having Gwen back, for me, makes it a lot more fun.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

