‘The Voice’ Finalist Reagan Strange Understands Why Adam Levine Left the Show (Exclusive)

Reagan Strange was a finalist on Season 15 of The Voice, on Adam Levine‘s team. Strange was on the reality TV talent show for Levine’s second to last season, becoming pretty close to the Maroon 5 frontman, which is why Strange completely understands why Levine made the surprising decision to leave The Voice.

“I was excited for him because he has some big things coming up,” Strange told PopCulture.com. “He’s got two little daughters that he has to take care of. And he also started producing Songland, which is another show on NBC. So I was excited for him and I knew he had big things regardless of whether or not he was gonna be on the show.”

Strange, who just joined Red Street Records, launched by Rascal Flatts‘ Jay DeMarcus, still keeps in touch with Levine every now and then, especially for advice on her own rising career.

“I still text him every now and then if I have something coming up,” said Strange. “So once I have some new music coming out, I’ll send it to him.”

Even though Strange didn’t win The Voice, with Chevel Shepherd ultimately crowned the champion, Strange still learned plenty by being on the TV show.

“It was amazing,” gushed Strange. “Of course, it was stressful just because I was 13 on the show; I turned 14 on the live shows. But I just wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’m so glad that I got to be mentored by Adam and just hearing feedback from the other three coaches. And I wouldn’t have met Jay without it.”

In fact, DeMarcus met Strange while Rascal Flatts was on set of The Voice to perform during the semi-finals.

“He sang with one of my fellow contestants in the Top Four,” Strange recalled. “I got to meet him when he was just walking out of the building to go back to his dressing room, and that was very subtle. And then, I happened to meet him again. We knew each other through mutual people. He gave a call and was like, ‘Hey, would you be interested in just maybe looking at this, and seeing if this would be an option?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, of course.’ And the pieces just fit perfectly and now we’re here.”

Strange wasn’t sure which direction her career would go, but when DeMarcus offered to sign her to his faith-based label, it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“I always wanted to do some sort of pop,” Strange said. “I wasn’t even sure after I got on the show, ’cause I did a little country on the show. But I think God just placed it on my heart, right then, when Jay called me that one day. I always knew I didn’t want to sing about what most people sing in the pop world today. I didn’t exactly want to sing about all that stuff. I didn’t know that Christian was the exact path that I wanted to go but I’m glad that I’m taking it now.”

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC