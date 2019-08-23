‘The Voice’: Craig Wayne Boyd Announces He Is Expecting Fourth Child

Craig Wayne Boyd from The Voice is going to be a dad, again! The singer, who won Season 7 of The Voice in 2014, reveals his wife, Taylor, is pregnant with a boy, and due in December.

“We are so excited about this little guy and the timing couldn’t be more hilarious,” Boyd told PEOPLE, adding that his next son is due around the time of his son, Graydon’s, second birthday. “One big birthday party for all! The man upstairs sure does have a sense of humor.”

Taylor is a modeling agent, and pokes fun at their ability to conceive in spring. “If anyone has a place for Craig to rent the month of April, I’m looking to book him a reservation!” she quipped.

Boyd is already a proud father to his oldest child, 7-year-old son, Jaxon (from a previous relationship), 3-year-old daughter, Dakota Lynne, and Graydon. The Texas native might not have been planning on a fourth child, but at least he is in a solid relationship with Taylor.

“I had been through quite a few different relationships, marriages, and everything,” Boyd told PopCulture.com. “And you find out through a lot of those what you do like and what you don’t like. For her and I, just talking to her for just a little while, you know what to look for at that point. For me that’s what it was. And, we just had an instant connection. Luckily enough, she liked me too.”

Boyd’s career might have had ups and downs, but he feels confident in the support his family offers him.

“I feel like I’ve found my place like family wise,” Boyd said. “Which has helped me a lot. I don’t think I take myself as seriously as I used to. Maybe I took myself a little too seriously before. Now, it’s just all about having fun.”

Boyd was on Blake Shelton‘s team when he won The Voice, and he has wise words for those who are getting ready to appear on Season 17 of the show.

“Don’t stress about who sings better,” Boyd suggested. “Focus on yourself. Make yourself better. Concentrate on the only thing that’s in your control, and that’s doing your best. And if you do that, then you’ll bring your assets to the top.”

Boyd’s latest album, Top Shelf, was released in 2017. He has several concert dates planned, including a show at Shelton’s Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Purchase the record, and find tour dates, at his official website.

