‘The Voice’: Carson Daly Praises Blake Shelton For Giving Him a ‘Weekend of a Lifetime’ at Oklahoma Ranch

They might have met on The Voice, but Carson Daly and Blake Shelton have become good friends on and off the reality TV talent show. Daly recently posted a photo on social media of the two men together, in camouflage, praising Shelton for giving him some much-needed time away.

“In a land far far away from giant red turning chairs, golden globes and well, civilization…me & a cowboy spend a [weekend] of a lifetime with our families, away from it all. Needed that, thanks buddy!”

Although not in the photo, Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, was also present, since Daly credited her with taking the photo. A premiere date for the upcoming Season 18 has yet to be announced, but we do know that Nick Jonas will replace Stefani for the upcoming season, which Shelton isn’t too thrilled about.

“I’m starting to hate the guy because I’m competing with him now,” Shelton quipped, via PEOPLE. “He is a tough, tough guy to go against. When you turn your chair around and there’s a young person up there, and they’re trying to choose between me and then Nick Jonas sitting down there, I’m screwed almost every time. So yeah, he can kiss my a–– till the season’s over.”

Shelton might be upset that Jonas replaced Stefani, even though Stefani left to focus on other aspects of her career, including her Las Vegas residency. Still, he fully believes his significant other will have another turn in the red swivel chairs again.

“So we’ll get Nick in there, and I’ll kick his a––, and then hopefully at some point we’ll bring Gwen back — or whoever it is — but I definitely don’t think we’ve seen the last of her on the show,” Shelton hinted.

Stefani might not return, but Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will both head back to the coaches’ chairs for Season 18, along with Daly. Shelton will be busy on his Friends & Heroes Tour for the first part of 2020. The tour, which includes Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina, will kick off on Jan. 25 in Oklahoma, and run through March 25, with Shelton’s final show on the tour taking place on March 21 in Detroit, Michigan. Find a complete list of dates by visiting Shelton’s website.

