‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Praises His Three Remaining Teammates Ahead of Finale

The season finale of The Voice airs on Tuesday night, May 21, with three of the four remaining contestants on Blake Shelton‘s team. The “God’s Country” singer took a moment during Monday night’s episode to praise Andrew Sevener, Dexter Roberts and Gyth Rigdon for how far they have come.

Team Blake killed it y’all! Make sure to vote! #TheVoice – Team BS pic.twitter.com/fhYQAk10qA — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 21, 2019

“Hey Team Blake,” Shelton began in the video he posted on Twitter. “I hope you’re seeing this. You’re probably not seeing this right now because you’re working right now, but I want to say to all three of you guys, I’m very proud of you, and a hell of a job this season, no matter what happens tonight. You’re killing it tonight.

“I’m feeling good about the win,” he continued, “but you made it to the finale, and everybody’s going home tomorrow, no matter what. And, you did it. Congratulations, no matter what. I love you.”

In addition to Shelton’s three singers heading into the finale, John Legend has one, Maelyn Jarmon. Both Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson‘s team members were eliminated prior to the finale. Although Season 16 didn’t go the way Levine and Clarkson hoped, all four judges have been confirmed to return for another season.

They all decided to come back for more even after Team Blake has 5 of the artists in the Top 8!! HAH!! @NBCTheVoice #TheVoice – TEAM BS pic.twitter.com/r9h87teEIx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 10, 2019

“They all decided to come back for more even after Team Blake has 5 of the artists in the Top 8!!” Shelton tweeted after The Voice first made the announcement. “HAH!! @NBCTheVoice #TheVoice”

The odds are in Shelton’s favor that he will continue his run as the coach with the most wins on The Voice, which is a bit ironic since his only strategy is to, perhaps surprisingly, not have a strategy.

“I’ve never really been a strategy guy when it comes to choosing my team for this show,” Shelton previously revealed to ABC News Radio. “Because really at the end of the day, your team chooses you. I mean, you hit your button for the people you like, but still you’ve gotta hope they choose you as their coach.”

The Season 16 finale of The Voice will air on Tuesday night, May 21, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. No word yet when the next season will premiere.

