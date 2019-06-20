See ‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton Get a Big Smooch on His Birthday While Gwen Stefani Watches

Blake Shelton celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday, June 18, with The Voice coach and girlfriend Gwen Stefani marking the occasion with a trip to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.

Stefani documented the visit on Instagram, posting a video of Shelton receiving a big kiss on the cheek from the aquarium’s famous sea lion, Ty. “Aww,” the No Doubt singer can be heard saying in the background.

The video came at the end of a slideshow that featured current photos of Shelton as well as two glamour shots from early in his singing career, which came complete with a mullet.

“Happy b day to my favorite human!!!” Stefani captioned the slideshow. “Can’t believe your mine #soooooolucky!!!! Gx #2019 #gemini #greatestguyiknow thank u shedd aquarium Chicago for an amazing unexpected b day tour!!!”

A source told E! News that Shelton Stefani “were just lovely” during their visit to the aquarium.

“They were there with their family wanting to visit the aquarium. They had some great, private family time and were able to see the animals behind-the-scenes,” the source said. “They were lovely and in a great mood; they were great.”

“There wasn’t any type of special birthday celebration for Blake, but everybody knew it was his birthday,” they added.

Along with his birthday kiss, Shelton also received a special video from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which he shared on Instagram.

The clip features five kids wishing the “God’s Country” singer a Happy Birthday, each sharing a special message for the singer, with a little girl named Isabella even blowing Shelton a kiss at the end of the sweet video.

“Thank you @cmnhospitals for the best birthday video ever…,” Shelton wrote.

Sheltn also thanked his fans for their birthday wishes, tweeting that the release of his duet with Garth Brooks, “Dive Bar,” was a gift in itself.

Thank you to everyone for the happy birthday wishes today! And thank you @garthbrooks for the gift of a dream collaboration!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 18, 2019

