‘The Voice’ Alum Danielle Bradbery Injured in Car Accident While Traveling to Show

The Voice alum Danielle Bradbery was supposed to be part of the all-female LakeShake lineup on Friday night, June 21, but had to cancel her appearance after she was involved in a car accident.

Devastated to not be able to get to @LakeShakeFest today. See you all soon ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lGhfUtTjt5 — Danielle Bradbery (@DBradbery) June 22, 2019

“I’m so bummed I’m going to miss out on the fun in Chicago today,” Bradbery shared on social media. “I was in a car accident on my way to the airport, however I’m ok. Getting checked out now and going to get some rest.”

Bradbery’s news earned her well-wishes from her many fans, including fellow LakeShake performer Rachel Wammack.

“Glad you’re alright,” Wammack wrote.

“You’re safe and that’s the only thing that matters now!” wrote one fan. “I hope you get well soon, all my prayers for you sweetie.”

“Glad you are okay!!” another fan wrote. “Some things are out of our control! Take care!!”

“Scary!” one person wrote. “Be safe and feel better, Chicago will be ready for you next time.”

Bradbery was scheduled to perform alongside Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies, Maren Morris, Lindsay Ell, Cassadee Pope and Lauren Alaina, where she would have joined the entire evening lineup at the end to sing U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

“Friday at [Lake Shake Fest] with an all girl lineup,” Lambert posted alongside a series of photos. “We had a blast. #GirlsRule @YoureWelcomeCountryRadio.”

Bradbery won Season 4 of The Voice in 2013, and remains a fan of both the show and its coaches, which is why she is already mourning the loss of Adam Levine, who just announced he was leaving the show after 16 seasons.

“I am heartbroken, even though I wasn’t on his team,” Bradbery told PopCulture.com. “But we built a friendship. I know, it’s very sad. It’s very sad to see him go. He was a big part of that show, but he’ll be missed for sure. Gwen [Stefani] will do amazing, obviously. So her and Blake will steal it, for sure.”

Bradbery is also back in the studio, working on the follow-up to her 2017 I Don’t Believe We’ve Met.

“I am working on new music,” Bradbery revealed. “I will be in the studio very soon, and so we’re getting the ball rolling now.”

Bradbery’s next scheduled show is on July 12 in New Salem, North Dakota. Find dates on her website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Shearer