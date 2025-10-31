‘The Road’: Billie Jo Prepares for an Important Performance While Battling Illness and Vocal Issues (Exclusive Clip)

The Road is all new this weekend, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “The Factory, Dallas, TX, Part 2,” airing on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on CBS, “The second group of musicians take the stage at The Factory in Deep Ellum as they battle it out during another night of dynamic and emotional performances.”

Additionally, “The musicians also give us an inside look into how they choose original and cover songs to captivate Keith Urban’s audience, navigate soundcheck challenges, perform through an illness, and more,” the logline continues. In the exclusive sneak peek, 34-year-old Billie Jo Jones from Emory, Texas, is battling a cold and vocal issues as she prepares for the show in Dallas.

Not only could this performance make or break her future on the series, but her grandparents will be the audience, so it’s the most important performance for Jones so far. How things will go for Jones is unknown, but she is as determined as ever to make it through the performance. One can only hope she doesn’t push herself to the breaking point, but fans will just have to tune in and see.

From executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban, The Road follows 12 emerging musicians as they compete as opening acts for Urban at music venues across America. In his search for the next big artist, alongside Gretchen Wilson, who acts as “Tour Manager,” Urban is joined throughout the season by Shelton and Sheridan, as well as country music stars Jordan David, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne, who guide the seasoned musicians, and along with a live venue audience, determine who advances to the next city.

Pictured (L-R): Gretchen Wilson. Photo: Lauren “Lo” Smith/CBS

By the end, only one singer will walk away with the grand prize. “Without a shiny floor in sight, the docu-follow format captures the high-stakes, unfiltered musical journeys of these triple threats – singers, songwriters, and instrumentalists – offering a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician. With exclusive access to behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best emerging musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams.”

The Road may only be three episodes in, but things are already getting intense, and there’s no telling what will happen. Check out the exclusive clip above and tune in to a new episode on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.