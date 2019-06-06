‘The Ranch’: Midland Filmed Latest Music Video on Netflix Show’s Set

Country band Midland filmed their latest music video on the set of Netflix‘s The Ranch ahead of the show’s cancellation.
The song is called “Mr. Lonely,” and the band utilized the Maggie’s Bar set as the scenery for the video.
Notably, the video features iconic actor Dennis Quaid, who has not appeared in the blue-collar sitcom, but perhaps the new music video could be a foreshadowing.
Anyone recognize the set of @MidlandOfficial‘s latest music video? That right, their latest song “Mr. Lonely” was filmed in none other than Maggie’s bar from The Ranch. https://t.co/XKsBet00Of— The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) April 29, 2019
In addition to sharing the video on Twitter, The Ranch shared a couple of photos from the set of the video on their official Instagram page.
The pictures show the band set up with their instruments, as well as them standing around with Quaid.
The new video was released near the end of April, which was a little over a month before it was announced that Netflix had canceled the series.
Per a tweet from series star Ashton Kutcher, “[The Ranch] is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on [Netflix], and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!”
One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close. over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20! #theranchnetflix
Dax Shepard, who appears in Season 3 as well as the forthcoming Season 4, issued a statement on the show ending.
“I’ve had SO much fun working daily with Elisha Cuthbert, Sam and Ashton on The Ranch,” he wrote.
“The show is sadly coming to an end, but happily, not before the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020,” he continued, echoing Kutcher’s statement.
“A lifetime highlight was hugging Sam Elliott every morning when I got to work,” he concluded. “That’s far more luck than I ever planned on having.”