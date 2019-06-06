‘The Ranch’: Midland Filmed Latest Music Video on Netflix Show’s Set

Country band Midland filmed their latest music video on the set of Netflix‘s The Ranch ahead of the show’s cancellation.

The song is called “Mr. Lonely,” and the band utilized the Maggie’s Bar set as the scenery for the video.

Notably, the video features iconic actor Dennis Quaid, who has not appeared in the blue-collar sitcom, but perhaps the new music video could be a foreshadowing.

Anyone recognize the set of @MidlandOfficial‘s latest music video? That right, their latest song “Mr. Lonely” was filmed in none other than Maggie’s bar from The Ranch. https://t.co/XKsBet00Of — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) April 29, 2019

In addition to sharing the video on Twitter, The Ranch shared a couple of photos from the set of the video on their official Instagram page.

The pictures show the band set up with their instruments, as well as them standing around with Quaid.

The new video was released near the end of April, which was a little over a month before it was announced that Netflix had canceled the series.

Per a tweet from series star Ashton Kutcher, “[The Ranch] is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on [Netflix], and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!”

Dax Shepard, who appears in Season 3 as well as the forthcoming Season 4, issued a statement on the show ending.

“I’ve had SO much fun working daily with Elisha Cuthbert, Sam and Ashton on The Ranch,” he wrote.

“The show is sadly coming to an end, but happily, not before the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020,” he continued, echoing Kutcher’s statement.

“A lifetime highlight was hugging Sam Elliott every morning when I got to work,” he concluded. “That’s far more luck than I ever planned on having.”