The Highwomen Release Debut Single, ‘Redesigning Women’ and Announce New Album

The Highwomen’s new single, “Redesigning Women,” is out! The all-female group, made up of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby, released the single on Friday, July 19.

“Our first single is “Redesigning Women is out NOW,” the Highwomen tweeted, using the fist bump emoji. “Album coming 9/6.”

If “Redesigning Women” is any indication of what the rest of the album sounds like, fans can expect a little bit of sass and a whole lot of well-blended harmonies from the four singer-songwriters. The feisty tune, which says in part, “Redesigning women / Runnin’ the world while we’re cleanin’ up the kitchen / Makin’ bank, shakin’ hands, drivin’ 80 / Tryin’ to get home just to feed the baby / Skippin’ the bread for the butter / Changin’ our minds like we change our hair color / Yeah, ever since the beginning / We’ve been redesigning women,” is part of a broader message the quartet wants to share.

“Almost all of us are mothers of young girls, and we all grew up listening to country music,” Carlile previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “We all had Deana Carter, and Trisha Yearwood, and Tanya Tucker, and Pam Tillis, and Kathy Mattea. And we had the greats, we had Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee, Kitty Wells, too.

“But we recognized that we’re in a time right now where our daughters don’t have the same country music heroes that we had,” she continued. “They have a few of them, and they’re great. But, two women out of the Top 20 is not enough. Zero women on the Top 20 is not enough for country radio. We wanted to get together with compassion, and love, and tackle the problem of country music not being an amplifier for women, and we intend to do that.”

All four women have busy and thriving careers, so it may seem unlikely that they would take the time out to devote to The Highwomen, but it’s something they each felt called to be a part of.

“I’m just really proud to be part of a collective,” Morris told Music Row. “We have the utmost respect for one another. When we win, we all win. None of us need this – we all have our own things going on.”

“Redesigning Women” is available to download or stream by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin