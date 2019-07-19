The Highwomen’s ‘Redesigning Women’ Video Stars Cassadee Pope, Wynonna and More

In what might be the video of the year, The Highwomen just released the video for their brand-new single “Redesigning Women.” The all-women group, made up of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby, enlisted the help of several of their famous female friends, including Cassadee Pope, Wynonna, Tanya Tucker, Lauren Alaina, Cam, RaeLynn and more to help illustrate the message behind the empowering single.

Morris spoke out about the video on social media, praising her celebrity friends who joined The Highwomen on the video shoot.

“Thank you to all the beautiful, talented AF women who came & hung with [The Highwomen] during our music video shoot for Redesigning Women. y’all tell me all the gals you spot.

The video shows The Highwomen driving to an open field in a fire truck, before they unload box after box filled with things that are considered stereotypical for females to own, including high heels and an ironing board. As the sun sets, a pick-up truck, driven by Tucker, is filled with Pope, Alaina and more, who help set all of the items on fire.

“Redesigning Women” was written by Hemby and hit songwriter Rodney Clawson. With all four members of the group songwriters, the self-titled album, due to be released on Sept. 6, has something for everyone.

“I love that we have songs on this album about shattering female stereotypes, to a gay country love song, and songs about losing loved ones,” Morris told Rolling Stone. “It’s all real and it’s all country.”

It’s fitting that Tucker was in the video for “Redesigning Women,” since she was part of the inspiration for forming the group.

“Almost all of us are mothers of young girls, and we all grew up listening to country music,” Carlile previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “We all had Deana Carter, and Trisha Yearwood, and Tanya Tucker, and Pam Tillis, and Kathy Mattea. And we had the greats, we had Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee, Kitty Wells, too.

“But we recognized that we’re in a time right now where our daughters don’t have the same country music heroes that we had,” she continued. “They have a few of them, and they’re great. But, two women out of the Top 20 is not enough. Zero women on the Top 20 is not enough for country radio. We wanted to get together with compassion, and love, and tackle the problem of country music not being an amplifier for women, and we intend to do that.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Erika Goldring