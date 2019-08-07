Watch The Highwomen Perform ‘Redesigning Women’ on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

The Highwomen just sang their brand-new single, “Redesigning Women” for The Howard Stern Show, and their performance is epic. The group, made up of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby, sang both “Redesigning Women” and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” the latter which will appear in the upcoming film, The Kitchen.

All four members in The Highwomen have busy – and successful – careers aside from the group, but felt it imperative to join forces for the new act.

“Almost all of us are mothers of young girls, and we all grew up listening to country music,” Carlile shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “We all had Deana Carter, and Trisha Yearwood, and Tanya Tucker, and Pam Tillis, and Kathy Mattea. And we had the greats, we had Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee, Kitty Wells, too.

“But we recognized that we’re in a time right now where our daughters don’t have the same country music heroes that we had,” she continued. “They have a few of them, and they’re great. But, two women out of the Top 20 is not enough. Zero women on the Top 20 is not enough for country radio. We wanted to get together with compassion, and love, and tackle the problem of country music not being an amplifier for women, and we intend to do that.”

Morris joined The Highwomen at a time when her career was already rapidly growing, but she felt the message behind the music The Highwomen want to share was too important to turn down.

“I think a lot of people on my team probably thought I was insane to join a band right in the middle of my own album cycle and tour,” Morris told Rolling Stone. “But when Brandi called to ask me if I wanted to be a Highwoman, and that these were going to be the people involved, I couldn’t say no. I’ve also been touting the same message with Girl; it’s high time for more female perspectives in the country genre.”

It’s too early to tell if “Redesigning Women” will be a hit at radio, but Carlile, and the other women, are prepared to fight for its position on the chart.

“I don’t know what the excuse will be if there is one,” Carlile said about the possibility of the song not doing well at radio. “But I know that if we get played on country radio and we succeed in opening the door on that format for other women, then that’s a great story. But if we don’t get played and we are rejected by country radio, that’s also a great story. The Highwomen are a great story, no matter what.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Cindy Ord