The Cutest Moms (and Kids) in Country Music

Sunday is Mother’s Day, so it’s only right that we celebrate the moms of country music!

Whether they’re artists themselves or married to one, these women are raising adorable kids and sharing their journey on social media, serving major mom goals as well as real-life experiences that every mother goes through, from breastfeeding to dealing with temper tantrums. Despite the difficult moments, these moms are also happy to share the most rewarding moments of parenting, letting fans in on their lives as they work at one of the most important jobs there is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to see some of the cutest moms and kids in country.

Carrie Underwood

Underwood is mom to son Isaiah, 3, with husband Mike Fisher, and while she tries not to show his face in photos, the glimpses the singer does offer fans are too cute to resist.

From baking Christmas cookies to working out, Underwood and her son are an adorably inseparable pair, with the proud mom gushing over her boy in a post for his birthday in February.

“I know, I know, he’s not a baby anymore…but he’ll always be MY baby,” she wrote.

Lauren Akins

Akins and husband Thomas Rhett share daughters Willa Gray, who they adopted from Uganda last spring, and Ada James, who was born in August.

The mom of two often shares shots of her sweet girls on social media, as well as real mom moments on her Instagram Story, in which she discusses #momlife things like not washing her hair or changing her clothes, because two kids and two dogs is a lot to handle.

Hayley Hubbard

Hayley is married to Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, and the pair share daughter Olivia Rose, who was born in December. Hayley often shares photos and videos of her bundle of joy on Instagram, and it’s clear that Olivia is one little girl who has nothing but love from her mama.

In March, Hayley shared a three-month update on her baby girl, writing, “I’m just so in love with her! she has a constant smile on her face, she’s social and loves being around people but loves her alone time too (wonder where she got that from), she loves Harley kisses, and is quite the talker and makes all sorts of noises.”

Hillary Scott

Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell share three daughters — Eisele, 4, and twins Betsy and Emory, who were born in January — and the family is having the best time adjusting to life as a party of five.

The 32-year-old previously suffered a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with the twins and called her daughters “a double blessing from the Lord” during a recent interview with People.

“It was emotional, because I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going to have as many babies in our house as I hoped we would have,’” she recalled. “‘It just isn’t in the same timing that I thought it was going to be, but we are going to have our three.’”

“It was just one of those things. I was like, ‘They’re meant to be here,’” she explained.

Brittany Aldean

Aldean welcomed her first child with husband Jason Aldean in December, with the pair becoming the proud parents of a baby boy named Memphis. Brittany is also stepmom to Jason’s two daughters from a previous marriage.

On April 1, she shared a sweet tribute to her son on his four-month birthday.

“HAPPY 4 MONTHS to the most handsome baby in the world,” Brittany wrote. “Your dimples, chunkiness and little temper crack me up every single day.. and you could not be more perfect in my eyes. I love you with every ounce of me. My boy.”

Jana Kramer

Kramer and her daughter Jolie, 2, who she shares with husband Mike Caussin, are two peas in a pod, with the singer consistently sharing sweet updates about her girl. She even started a podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, where she’ll discuss all things mom-related.

“Nighttime cuddles with my favorite person in the world,” Kramer captioned this adorable moment.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins