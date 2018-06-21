The Best Country Songs of Summer

Summer is officially here, with Thursday, June 21 marking the first day of the always-anticipated season.

Though the weather has been sufficiently summer-like for weeks, the official start of the season means even more trips to the beach, days out with friends and luxurious, stifling heat. Summer activities are best done to music, and it’s a near-foregone conclusion that no genre of music does music quite like country.

Scroll through for a few of our favorite top-down and drive songs to get your summer started.

‘Summer Nights’ by Rascal Flatts

It’s literally the title of the song — this lighthearted track is perfect to play at any summer gathering, whether it be a nighttime bonfire or a day on the water.

‘Pontoon’ by Little Big Town

One of the group’s breakthrough hits, “Pontoon” is perfect for a lazy day on the water, whether you’re lounging on a raft, dock or actual pontoon.

‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem’ by Kenny Chesney

While it may be a problem for some restaurants, no shirt and no shoes are fine with Chesney, whose perpetually sunny attitude and No Shoes Nation fanbase have made him one country’s go-to summer stars for years.

‘Toes’ by Zac Brown Band

The plucky guitar that begins this summer favorite is enough to instantly transport the listener to the beach, and the descriptive lyrics almost make you think that you could really be sitting on the sand with your toes in the water, instead of at a desk.

‘Reason to Drink’ by Cole Swindell

During the summer, it’s not hard to find a reason to crack a cold one, but just in case, Swindell lists more than a few in this brand-new track.

‘Two Pina Coladas’ by Garth Brooks

One of country music’s best takes on the summer staple with this laid-back lounger of a song.

‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere’ by Alan Jackson feat. Jimmy Buffet

While it doesn’t specifically need to be summertime to put this mantra to use, it’s definitely easier to contemplate when the weather is warm.

‘Long Hot Summer’ by Keith Urban

If you live in the South, the title of this song nearly always rings true, but listening to Urban sing about waiting for nighttime can almost make us forget about how hot it gets in the middle of the day.

‘Blue Tacoma’ by Russell Dickerson

Dickerson’s second single is the ultimate top-down song, and the accompanying music video finds the singer and his wife, doing just that, taking a scenic drive along the California coast.

‘Cruise’ by Florida Georgia Line

The debut single from Florida Georgia Line instantly launched the duo to country stardom, and years later, “Cruise” can still make you want to grab the keys, head out for a summer drive and, well, cruise.

