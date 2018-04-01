See Taylor Swift Perform Surprise Set at Nashville Cafe Where She Was Discovered

Taylor Swift surprised patrons of Nashville‘s legendary Bluebird Cafe on Saturday night when she delivered a surprise performance.

Swift crashed friend Craig Wiseman’s concert at the venue and delivered a handful of acoustic versions of songs for the crowd of around 40 people, as The Tennessean reports.

Aside from the performances of songs like “Shake It Off,” Swift and Wiseman shared stories and reflected on their careers. Swift particularly wanted to express her admiration for the Bluebird, which is where she was first discovered as a young singer-songwriter.

“I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe,” Swift said. “I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists — this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer’s take on the songs they’ve put out into the world.”

She continued to revel in the Bluebird’s legacy throughout the night, including when she performed the song “Better Man,” which she wrote for country group Little Big Town.

“When I would play writers nights … I didn’t have the experience of a writer writing something and then it going out into the world and you hearing it from someone else’s perspective until recently,” Swift said. “Little Big Town gave me the opportunity to feel that way … to be at the Bluebird and play a song you’ve maybe heard on the radio. I will always be forever grateful to them for that.”

The pair also look back on their past together including a certain CMT after party that featured Swift partaking in quite a few shots of Fireball whiskey.

“I got her a shot of Fireball, and then I got her another one,” Wiseman said. “For the rest of the party, I would go get a shot of Fireball … and snake my hand through the people (on the VIP balcony) in her general direction. I don’t even know if she took it, but it disappeared.”

After that story he handed the 10-time Grammy winner a small bottle of Fireball, which she then shot back.

Swift also revealed that Wiseman missed out on being part of one of her biggest hits.

When Swift was 17, she had a co-writing session with Wiseman that just did not end up being very fruitful. She brought parts of a song to flesh out with Wiseman, but he was just not feeling it.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about the idea,” Swift said. “I thought there was something to it. I really liked it. This is the song I almost wrote with Craig Wiseman. It’s called ‘Love Story.’”

Fans were in a nostalgic mood following Swift’s appearance. One fan account, Taylor Swift News, even shared a tweet comparing photos from a Swift Bluebird Cafe appearance in 2004 with her latest one.