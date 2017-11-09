Taylor Swift Sends Love to Little Big Town Following CMA Awards Win

A win for Little Big Town was also a win for Taylor Swift at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards.

The country group recorded the hit song “Better Man” last year — which was written by Swift — and it took home the Song of the Year title at the 51st annual awards show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the writer, Swift earned the award, but Little Big Town accepted on her behalf. And for curious fans, the band made sure to tell the story of how the collaboration came to fruition.

Up Next: Carrie Underwood Cries During CMAs ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute

“We didn’t write this,” Karen Fairchild said while accepting the glass trophy. “We’re really grateful that Philip [Sweet] check his email one night and that the song was in his email, because he doesn’t always check his email. We want to say thanks to Taylor Swift. She couldn’t be here with us tonight.”

“Taylor, wherever you are, thank you for writing this beautiful song, and loving songs and loving Nashville,” she continued. “To the fans, to country radio, thanks for being so good to us.”

Though Swift wasn’t in Nashville to accept the award, she watched and celebrated the win from afar.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress posted a video on social media of herself watching the live telecast of the show from New York City, where she is preparing for an upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live.

In NYC for SNL rehearsals. I️ LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs. pic.twitter.com/3QT7bX6yOe — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 9, 2017

“In NYC for SNL rehearsals. LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs,” Swift wrote alongside the video. The clip captured the moment Swift’s name was announced as the winner, then she looks to her friends in disbelief as they cheer.

“I think Taylor tweeted that she loves us,” Sweet said in the press room later that night, PEOPLE reports.

Bandmate Kimberly Schlapman had her eye on something else, though, adding: “We’ll take her award and put it on our shelf. She’s got plenty! Maybe she won’t miss it…”

Swift’s CMA win is only one of the major events in her musical career this week; her sixth studio album Reputation is released Friday.

For all coverage of the 2017 CMA Awards, click here.