Taylor Swift Buys Homeless, Pregnant Fan a New House

Taylor Swift is known for being generous with her fans, all over the world, and once again, the singer-songwriter has stepped up — in a big way — to help someone in need. When the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer learned of a fan named Stephanie who was in dire straits, Swift quickly intervened.

“I’ve finally decided to tell you all what Taylor did for me this night,” Stephanie posted on Swift’s new The Swift Life app (quote via People), along with photos of herself pregnant backstage with Swift, a picture of a house and Stephanie holding a baby girl. “What many of you don’t know is that for eight months of my pregnancy I was homeless.”

The Swiftie went on to share that her former home was condemned for “health and safety reasons,” causing the then-pregnant fan to lose everything, at the same time her partner, Matthew, found himself unemployed. Stephanie’s mother reached out to Swift, asking the star only to make her daughter “feel special” during Swift’s Manchester, England show.

Instead, the 28-year-old invited the concertgoer backstage after her show, starting out by offering to refund the cost of the concert ticket. But, of course, Swift did much, much more than that, helping her buy a home, and plenty of items for her new baby.

“She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff,’” Stephanie recalled. “That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever.”

Swift’s latest Reputation album was released in November. She will kick off her Reputation Tour on May 8 in Glendale, Ariz. More information is available on her website.