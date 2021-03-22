Taylor Dee, Country Singer, Dead at 33

✖

Rising country music singer, Taylor Dee, is dead at the age of 33. The young musician tragically passed away on March 14 after a rollover car accident on State Highway 183 in Euless, Texas, according to KTVT. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by president of the Texas Country Music Association, Linda Wilson.

Wilson said in a statement, "Taylor Dee was the real deal — a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people. In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously." According KURL-TV, local police chief, Mike Brown and investigators believe the 33-year-old was trying to exit to Highway 360 when she may have missed the turn.

Dee was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer at the time of her accident when it rolled and hit an overhead sign, forcing her to be ejected from the vehicle. Dee had a male passenger in the car who was wearing a seatbelt at the time who suffered minor injuries including a broken toe. Details are still being uncovered and in the meantime, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is trying to determine if alcohol played a role in the accident or not.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched since her passing and has raised more than $12,000 with a $15,000 goal. The description reads that Dee is "a shining star who was going to make it in this world and chasing her dreams like the rest of us wish we could." It continued with, "Her spirit was so free and she had a voice that the angels could hear. She had your back even when you didn't know it. She will be forever loved and missed."

Her agent told E!, "Taylor caught people's attention everywhere she went with her large and wild personality and charming smile. She blew listeners away every time she stepped in front the mic. The power of her beautiful vocals were felt deep within the soul. Her energy and passion were so contagious that she left every show with a new team of supporters and fans."

Her agent continued, "Taylor adored her children, family, friends and fans; loving them with everything she had. Taylor Dee will be deeply missed by so many but her powerful voice and message will echo for eternity. Life is short, Live your dream, Laugh along the way." Dee is survived by her son, Vayden, and daughter, River. The country music singer released her first single "The Buzz" in 2019.