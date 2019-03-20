Tanya Tucker Launches Her Own Line of Tequila Called Cosa Salvaje

Move over George Strait! Like the King of Country, Tanya Tucker is also launching her own line of tequila called Cosa Salvaje. The name — which means “wild thing” — is one Tucker says is applicable to her own life.

“I used to be a wild thing, now I just drink a wild thing!” Tucker said in a statement. “I truly love the taste of Cosa Salvaje and certainly wouldn’t be partnering with it if it didn’t pass my taste test. All my friends did a blind test with different tequilas and Cosa Salvaje was the hands down winner, so I know everyone else is going to enjoy it as much as I do.”

The silver spirit is distilled by the family-owned Partida Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, using very mature Blue Agave plants. The result is according to Tucker, an intensely smooth, crisp taste. Each bottle is also handmade out of recycled glass, just a few of the reasons Tucker is a fan of her new brand of liquor.

“What’s even more important to me is how the agave and distilling process is environmentally conscious,” Tucker explained. “We’re taking care of our planet too.”

“Cosa Salvaje bottles are truly a work of art and we’re changing the face of the tequila drinking experience,” added CEO/Founder Elle France said. “Cosa Salvaje is smooth enough to sip and the taste is perfect for even non-tequila drinkers. We’re ecstatic to be in business with a global icon like Tanya.”

Global icon indeed. Tucker started performing in Las Vegas as a child, after initially being discovered by Mel Tillis. Her first single, “Delta Dawn,” released when she was just 13 years old, became a smash hit for Tucker, kicking off a legendary career. Over the following five decades, the singer collected 15 No. 1 hits, along with 41 Top 10 hits, and 23 Top 40 albums. Tucker has also won 10 Grammy Awards, two CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, as well as the ACM Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award.

Tucker may have started making her mark more than 50 years ago, but she’s still a fan of the current country artists. The 60-year-old recently sent Miranda Lambert flowers, to celebrate Lambert’s surprise wedding to New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

“Miranda, When you’ve got love, you’re sitting on a gold mine,” Tucker wrote on the card. “Congratulations to you and your husband. All my love, Tanya Tucker.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Daniel Zuchnik