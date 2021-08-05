Tanya Tucker Cancels Additional Shows After Hip Surgery

✖

Tanya Tucker has postponed several additional tour dates following her hip surgery last month, sharing a new health update with fans on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Tucker told fans that while she's on the road to recovery, her doctors are recommending that she continue to rest before returning to her Bring My Flowers Now Tour.

"I’m just overwhelmed by all the flowers, love and support since I had hip surgery. The doctors want me to rest a few more weeks before we get back on the road," she shared. "I want you to know every day I feel stronger, better and ready to kick some ass. We’ll see y’all real soon. I promise." Planned shows on Aug. 7 at the Hinterland Music Festival in St. Charles, Iowa, and Aug. 14 at the Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut have been canceled, while an Aug. 11 show at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan has been rescheduled for Nov. 4 and an Aug. 13 concert at the Hart Theatre at The Egg in Albany, New York has been moved to Nov. 7.

The 62-year-old initially told fans in mid-July that she had undergone emergency hip surgery. "Hey Loves, My hip has been giving me hell for a while now and the docs discovered a hip fracture," she shared at the time. "I had to have surgery right away. The operation went well and I’m on track for a speedy recovery. I’ll be at home healing for a few weeks but can’t wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can. I LOVE y’all and a bad hip can’t keep me down! Love, Tanya."

A representative for Tucker previously told WDIO that the country star was admitted to the hospital "for an emergency hip replacement surgery as an MRI has revealed a hip fracture that requires immediate attention."

Tucker still has a number of tour dates scheduled for the remainder of the year, the majority of which are part of her CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour. The singer recently experienced a career renaissance with the release of her 2019 album While I'm Livin', which helped her win two Grammy Awards, the first in her career, and she released Tanya Tucker — Live From the Troubadour in 2020.