Sugarland Announce 2018 Still the Same Tour

Sugarland is hitting the road! The newly-reunited duo, made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, announced on their Facebook page that they will embark on their 48-city Still the Same Tour in 2018.

“And now for the moment we’ve certainly been waiting for… we are headed to a city near you this summer!!!” the pair shared.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sugarland announced right after the 2017 CMA Awards that they were getting back together, releasing their debut single, “Still the Same,” the following month.

“The reality is we never closed the door,” Nettles said on the Bobby Bones Show. “We never said, ‘We’re breaking up forever! We said, ‘Guys, we want to go do other things.’ So when you don’t close a door, you can walk back through it. We’ve always said the whole time to our fans, ‘When and if and as the time is right, we will come back and do this.’ So it was really that the stars were aligning, in terms of timing, in terms of what we’ve been doing, in terms of what we want to do, and what we want to revisit, for the fans and for ourselves.”

A list of all of the cities Sugarland plans to visit in 2018 is posted below. Pre-sale for tickets begins on Jan. 9. Dates and venue information will be posted on Sugarland’s website as it becomes available.

Still the Same Cities:

Allentown, Pa.

Anaheim, Calif.

Atlanta, Ga.

Augusta, Ga.

Bakersfield, Calif.

Bismarck, N.D.

Chicago, Ill.

Columbia, Md.

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Denver, Colo.

Des Moines, Iowa

Durant, Okla.

Gilford, N.H.

Grand Island, Neb.

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Green Bay, Wisc.

Greenville, S.C.

Huntsville, Ala.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Louisville, Ky.

Moline, Ill.

Nashville, Tenn.

Newark, N.J.

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

Omaha, Neb.

Pensacola, Fla.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Portland, Ore.

Raleigh, N.C.

Rapid City, S.D.

San Diego, Calif.

Santa Barbara, Calif.

Seattle, Wash.

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Spokane, Wash.

St. Louis, Mo.

St. Paul, Minn.

Sugarland, Texas

Toledo, Ohio

Tulsa, Okla.

Uncasville, Conn.

Verona, N.Y.

Wichita, Kan.

Worcester, Mass.

Youngstown, Ohio