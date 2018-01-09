Sugarland Announce Cities, Dates for 2018 Still the Same Tour

Sugarland has announced the dates and cities for their upcoming Still the Same Tour. The duo, made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, first announced they were reuniting after the 2017 CMA Awards, followed by the release of their new single, “Still the Same,” and an announcement that they were working on a new album.

Now, the pair reveal that they will kick off their Still the Same Tour on May 4 in Durant, Okla., with Brandy Clark and Nashville star Clare Bowen serving as the opening acts for the first half of the tour, with Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell taking over for the second half.

The tour marks Sugarland‘s first since their 2011 Incredible Machine Tour, which was their final trek before both Nettles and Bush took a break to focus on personal endeavors. But while they stopped making music together, both singers knew someday they would reunite.

“We want to finish where we left off. We always knew we were going to make music again, so this has been the best of both worlds,” Bush said. “We were able to take time to feed our personal passions, and we’re excited to come back together and create music as a band again.”

Pre-sale is currently available for some of the shows. More information is available on Sugarland’s website.

May 4 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

May 25 – Augusta, Ga. @ James Brown Arena

May 26 – Raleigh, N.C.@ PNC Arena

May 27 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Country 500 Festival

May 31 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

June 1 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

June 2 – Del Mar, Calif. @ San Diego County Fair

June 7 – Kent, Wash. @ accesso ShoWare Center

June 8 – Spokane Wash. @ Spokane Arena

June 9 – Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

June 12 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

June 15 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Rabobank Arena

June 16 – Las Vegas, Nev, @ Mandalay Bay

June 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 22 – Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

June 23 – Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center

June 28 – Omaha, Neb. @ CenturyLink Center Omaha

June 29 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

June 30 – St. Louis, Mont. @ Chaifetz Arena

July 6 – Niagara Fall, Ont., Canada @ Fallsview Casino

July 7 – Niagara Falls, Ont., Canada @ Fallsview Casino

July 8 – Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort

July 12 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

July 13 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

July 14 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 19 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 20 – Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 21 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

July 26 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center

July 27 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

July 28 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum Center

August 2 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

August 3 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

August 4 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

August 9 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

August 10 – Grand Rapids, Mch. @ Van Andel Arena

August 11 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

August 16 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

August 17 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair

August 18 – Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

August 23 – Chicago, Ill. @ Ravinia Festival

August 24 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Minnesota State Fair

August 25 – Grand Island, Neb. @ Nebraska State Fair

August 30 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 31 – Allentown, Penn. @ Allentown Fair

September 1 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavillion

September 7 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

September 8 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Photo Credit: Instagram/JenniferNettles