Sugarland Announce Cities, Dates for 2018 Still the Same Tour

Sugarland has announced the dates and cities for their upcoming Still the Same Tour. The duo, made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, first announced they were reuniting after the 2017 CMA Awards, followed by the release of their new single, “Still the Same,” and an announcement that they were working on a new album.
Now, the pair reveal that they will kick off their Still the Same Tour on May 4 in Durant, Okla., with Brandy Clark and Nashville star Clare Bowen serving as the opening acts for the first half of the tour, with Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell taking over for the second half.
The tour marks Sugarland‘s first since their 2011 Incredible Machine Tour, which was their final trek before both Nettles and Bush took a break to focus on personal endeavors. But while they stopped making music together, both singers knew someday they would reunite.
“We want to finish where we left off. We always knew we were going to make music again, so this has been the best of both worlds,” Bush said. “We were able to take time to feed our personal passions, and we’re excited to come back together and create music as a band again.”
Pre-sale is currently available for some of the shows. More information is available on Sugarland’s website.
May 4 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theatre
May 25 – Augusta, Ga. @ James Brown Arena
May 26 – Raleigh, N.C.@ PNC Arena
May 27 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Country 500 Festival
May 31 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
June 1 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
June 2 – Del Mar, Calif. @ San Diego County Fair
June 7 – Kent, Wash. @ accesso ShoWare Center
June 8 – Spokane Wash. @ Spokane Arena
June 9 – Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center
June 12 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
June 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
June 15 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Rabobank Arena
June 16 – Las Vegas, Nev, @ Mandalay Bay
June 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
June 22 – Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
June 23 – Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center
June 28 – Omaha, Neb. @ CenturyLink Center Omaha
June 29 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
June 30 – St. Louis, Mont. @ Chaifetz Arena
July 6 – Niagara Fall, Ont., Canada @ Fallsview Casino
July 7 – Niagara Falls, Ont., Canada @ Fallsview Casino
July 8 – Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort
July 12 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
July 13 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
July 14 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 19 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
July 20 – Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 21 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
July 26 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center
July 27 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center
July 28 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum Center
August 2 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
August 3 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena
August 4 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
August 9 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
August 10 – Grand Rapids, Mch. @ Van Andel Arena
August 11 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
August 16 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
August 17 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair
August 18 – Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
August 23 – Chicago, Ill. @ Ravinia Festival
August 24 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Minnesota State Fair
August 25 – Grand Island, Neb. @ Nebraska State Fair
August 30 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 31 – Allentown, Penn. @ Allentown Fair
September 1 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavillion
September 7 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
September 8 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Photo Credit: Instagram/JenniferNettles