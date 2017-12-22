Listen to Sugarland’s New Single, ‘Still The Same’

Sugarland is back!

After teasing their reunion at the CMA Awards in November, group members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have reunited to release a new single, “Still The Same.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their first in seven years, the single is a sweeping track declaring that while things may change, they can also stay the same, a fitting message from the duo after a long absence.

Like the group’s previous work, the song highlight’s Nettles’ powerful voice, as well as Bush’s skills as a musician and accompanying background vocals. The track is in keeping with the Sugarland sound fans know and love, albeit with a few more electronic accents.

The accompanying audio track for the song features previous footage of the duo intermingled with new footage and shots from a recent photo shoot. Nettles and Bush ‘s last single together, “Tonight,” was released in 2011, so it’s safe to say fans are eager to hear new material.

“We are thrilled for fans to hear our new music, especially this new single,” Nettles previously stated in a press release, via Sounds Like Nashville. “The title of the song is so meaningful to us as we want fans to know, we are still the same, we are still the same Sugarland they’ve known and loved.”

“We want to finish where we left off. We always knew were going to make music again, so this has been the best of both worlds,” concluded Bush. “We were able to take time to feed our personal passions, and we’re excited to come back together to create music as a band again.”

The duo will perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 before heading out on tour in the new year.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com