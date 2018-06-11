Sugarland Release ‘Babe’ Video Featuring Taylor Swift

Sugarland has finally released the long-awaited video for “Babe,” their latest single from their just-released Bigger album, starring duo member Jennifer Nettles and Taylor Swift.

In the video for the song, also written by Swift (along with Pat Monahan), Nettles plays a throwback-era wealthy housewife, who discovers her husband (played by Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh), is cheating on her with his secretary, played by a red-haired Swift.

“She actually reached out to us and said, ‘I’ve got a great idea for the video,’ and she wrote the treatment,” Nettles tells PEOPLE of the concept for the video.

“And we looked at it,” continues Bush, who makes a few cameos in the video, including as a news reporter, “and said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is awesome.’”

Swift and Monahan initially wrote “Babe” for her 2012 Red album. But when the song didn’t make it onto the finished product, she graciously passed the song to Sugarland.

“She loves this song,” says Nettles. “She loves our recording of it. She’s been such a champion of ours, not only for many, many years, but also where this project is concerned. She’s just super excited that we’re doing it.”

Sugarland wrote every song on Bigger except for “Babe,” which they gladly took from Swift.

“She reached out,” Nettles recalls. “We have obviously known each other for many years. When she was just getting started, we had just had our first little EP out called Premium Quality Tunes, and she still has a copy of it that we signed for her, whenever we played a couple shows together. And she was excited we were getting back together and reached out, and said, ‘Hey, I have a song.’ And that is a short list, ladies and gentleman, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song. Wanna sing it?’ So we said yes.”

“We’ve never really put a song by anybody else on any of our records, so we weren’t really used to sorting through that, and we didn’t want to mess it up,” added Bush. “So we didn’t tell anybody about it, until we got finished. And she liked it, thank God. It is a good song.”

Bigger, which was released on Friday, June 8, is Sugarland’s first record sing The Incredible Machine was released in 2010.

“The dynamic and the flow creatively is much the same, and that was such a pleasant surprise after really almost seven years of not having written together, and five years of not having worked together on the road,” Nettles says of the new set of tunes. “So to find out that that flow was the same was pleasantly surprising. But I do think we got way more efficient over the hiatus.”

Download “Babe” at iTunes, and purchase Bigger at Sugarlandmusic.com.

Photo credit: YouTube