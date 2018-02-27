Sugarland Offers Words of Wisdom to Country Music’s Class of New Parents

Country music is full of babies – and tired and exhausted parents – right now. With artists like Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, Jason Aldean and more all having children in the last year, it becomes an entirely different regimen, on and off the road.

Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles, whose son, Magnus, is five, has sage advice for the parents struggling with how to balance road life with an infant.

“I think the instructions change as they go along,” she says. “As they get bigger you start to get more information as they stretch. The newborn phase is such a sweet phase and I just kept Magnus super, super close. I was like an attachment parent. They’re just so tiny and they can’t do anything and they just want to eat and sleep and so do you.”

Bush, who shares two children with his ex-wife, Jill, also offered some words of wisdom, albeit in his typical humorous fashion.

“I would say you’ve gotta turn them over and over and over again until you find the directions,” he quipped. “That’s my advice. They’re printed on there somewhere but you’ve just gotta look for ’em.”

The duo will have to get used to parenting on the road, since they will soon launch their 2018 Still the Same Tour on May 4. The tour marks Sugarland‘s first since their 2012 In Your Hands Tour.

“The reality is we never closed the door,” Nettles says of their decision to reunite. “We never said, ‘We’re breaking up forever! We said, ‘Guys, we want to go do other things.’ So when you don’t close a door, you can walk back through it. We’ve always said the whole time to our fans, ‘When and if and as the time is right, we will come back and do this.’ So it was really that the stars were aligning, in terms of timing, in terms of what we’ve been doing, in terms of what we want to do, and what we want to revisit, for the fans and for ourselves.”

Sugarland’s debut single, “Still the Same,” from their upcoming, still-untitled album is currently in the Top 30 and climbing. Download the single on iTunes.

Brandy Clark and Nashville star Clare Bowen will serve as the opening acts for the first half of the tour, with Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell taking over for the second half. A list of all of the dates on the Still the Same Tour can be found on Sugarland’s website.

