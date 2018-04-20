Listen to Sugarland’s New ‘Babe,’ Featuring Taylor Swift

Sugarland has just released their latest single, “Babe,” written by Taylor Swift, who also lent her vocals to the song.

The tune, which says, “What a waste / Taking down the pictures and the plans we made, yeah / And it’s strange how your face doesn’t look so innocent / Your secret has its consequence and that’s on you, babe,” was given to Sugarland by Swift.

“She reached out,” Jennifer Nettles recalled. “We have obviously known each other for many years. When she was just getting started, we had just had our first little EP out called Premium Quality Tunes, and she still has a copy of it that we signed for her, whenever we played a couple shows together. And she was excited we were getting back together and reached out, and said, ‘Hey, I have a song.’ And that is a short list, ladies and gentleman, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song. Wanna sing it?’ So we said yes.”

“We’ve never really put a song by anybody else on any of our records, so we weren’t really used to sorting through that, and we didn’t want to mess it up,” added Bush. “So we didn’t tell anybody about it, until we got finished. And she liked it, thank God. It is a good song.”

“Babe” is the second single from Sugarland’s upcoming Bigger album, their first since The Incredible Machine was released in 2010. After spending several years apart, working on their own endeavors, the duo realized that they still had more to share with their fans.

“I’m sitting with it, and now I get it,” Bush told Nashville’s Tennessean. “This was never about us. It’s about what happens when (Sugarland) sits down and makes stuff. And when we sit down and make stuff, it’s about you. It’s all about you, and that’s why we go play it in front of people — because it’s theirs.”

“What we have done for our fans, I hope, is show them they can trust there are times when we will come apart, and there are times when we will come back together,” Nettles adds. “I love that we have done exactly what we said we were going to do. We took time and … we came back.”

Bigger will be released on June 8. Sugarland will kick off their Still the Same Tour on May 4. Dates are available on their website.

