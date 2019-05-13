Stars React to Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Welcoming Fifth Child

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, welcomed their fifth child on Mother’s Day, May 12, earning plenty of praises from some fellow stars, including three of the four members of Little Big Town.

“Happy Mother’s Day!!!” wrote Karen Fairchild.

“Blessed mama!!!” Kimberly Schlapman wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Jimi Westbrook also chimed in, simply sharing a row of heart emojis.

Other celebrities also took time to congratulate the couple, including the wife of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson.

“This pic says it all!” said Wilson. “Happy Mother’s Day gorgeous!”

“You are a super mama!” wrote Margo Price. “Sending all 7 of you love today.”

“Happy Mamas day,” singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas posted. “You’re my hero.”

Renowned songwriter Liz Rose also celebrated the new arrival, saying, “Congratulations Morgane! Happy Mother’s Day!”

Morgane shared the good news on May 12, using a photo of the baby gripping her finger to announce their new child’s arrival.

“The most perfect Mother’s day…” Morgane shared. “I wish all you Mama’s the happiest of days today!”

The Stapletons, who are noticeably quiet about their private lives, and especially the lives of their children, have yet to announce a gender or name for their new son or daughter. Stapleton announced they were adding to their family at a concert at Madison Square Garden in November.

“I’ve got an announcement to make. Some of you may know that we have four children. We just had twins about seven months ago,” Stapleton told the crowd. “Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

Stapleton, who welcomed twins in 2018, will resume his All-American Road Show Tour in July, where he will likely have all five children along for the ride.

“When the twins were born [last March], we took about six months where they stayed home and they traveled some with us on the back end,” Stapleton told Billboard. “We haven’t fully figured all that out because the big kids are 8 and 9 and they’re road dogs and they’re pretty resilient. Shoot, they’re better on the road than I am. We home-school and they’ve been to, I don’t know how many presidential museums and national monuments, Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone.

“They get to see this stuff that I only got to read about,” he continued. “I know there will be a point when they’re teenagers or pre-teenagers where they go, ‘If I have to get on that bus one more time I’m going to kill my dad,’ but we’ll figure all that out when it’s time. Hopefully it will make them well-rounded human beings eventually.”

Find tour dates at ChrisStapleton.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Tran