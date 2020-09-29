Singer-Songwriter Mac Davis 'Critically Ill' Following Heart Surgery

Singer/songwriter Mac Davis is "critically ill" after undergoing heart surgery, his family announced in a statement on Monday. "We are sorry to report that legendary singer/songwriter Mac Davis is critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville," the message read. "Your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time. #PrayForMacDavis. Thank you, The Davis Family."

Born in Lubbock, Texas, Davis moved to Atlanta after high school where he organized a rock and roll band called the Zots and made two singles for OEK Records. He was a regional manager at the Vee Jay record company and was also a regional manager for Liberty Records before working for Nancy Sinatra's company, Boots Enterprises, Inc. It was there that he got his start as a songwriter, working on a number of songs recorded by several artists including Elvis Presley, who sang Davis' "In the Ghetto," "Don't Cry Daddy" and "Memories."

In 1970, Davis signed with Columbia Records and began releasing his own music, becoming a crossover success with songs like "Baby, Don't Get Hooked on Me" and "Stop and Smell the Roses." He also worked as an actor and appeared in multiple movies and hosted his own variety show on NBC, The Mac Davis Show, from 1974 to 1976. Along with Presley, Davis has also written songs for artists including Nancy Sinatra, Kenny Rogers and The First Edition, Glen Campbell, Bobby Goldsboro and Vikki Carr.

In 1974, Davis was named ACM Entertainer of the Year, and in 1998, he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2000 and the National Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York.

After the news of his surgery was reported, Davis received several messages from fans and members of the country music community, including Dolly Parton, who tweeted the hashtag #PrayForMacDavis.