Sheryl Crow Preps Duets Album, Signs With Big Machine

Sheryl Crow just signed with Nashville’s Big Machine Label Group to release her long-awaited duets album, pairing the rock star with a variety of artists of all genres.

“I’m so excited to release my next record on Big Machine,” Crow said in a statement. “I can tell that Scott Borchetta and all the people that work there love music and love what they do. What an exciting feeling for someone who has been in the music business for over 25 years.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Borchetta, who serves as Big Machine’s President and CEO, is equally excited to have Crow join his roster.

“I have been a Sheryl Crow fan from the first note of Tuesday Night Music Club, and when she announced that she intended to make her last album I immediately reached out to [manager] Scooter Weintraub and got a link to the music,” said Borchetta. “It’s a one-listen masterpiece that spans her entire career … and her friends that showed up for this record will blow everyone’s mind. I am honored that Big Machine gets to represent Sheryl and her music in this very important chapter of her career.”

Although a track list has yet to be released, Crow has already confirmed that several artists are joining her for the record, including Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley, Willie Nelson, Joe Walsh, Vince Gill and the late Johnny Cash.

“I’ve got this record in the can that’s going to be coming out next year,” Crow revealed last summer to Consequence of Sound. “It’s a very collaborative record with people I’ve asked to collaborate with me, people I’ve loved and have worked with and who have been heroes of mine forever.”

The 56-year-old vows to keep making music, although she says this record will likely be her final full-length project.

“I made the decision in my head that the record that comes out next year will be my last full album and I’ll just start putting songs out. That feels good to me,” Crow revealed. “To not spend the time in the studio to make a fully realized conceptual album but just to put out really pertinent songs that feel immediate.”

“Albums as an art form are kind of a little bit of a dying art form,” she continued. “People are more interested in singles.”

Crow’s last album, Be Myself, was released in 2017. A release date for the duets project has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Josh Brasted