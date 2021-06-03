Shania Twain Is Working on the 'Best Album' She's Ever Made

✖

Shania Twain is one of the best-selling artists of all time, but according to the star, her best work is yet to come. During a recent episode of her Home Now Radio on Apple Music Hits, Twain opened up about her next project, sharing that the pandemic delayed the recording process.

"When is my new album coming out? It's so difficult to say that an album is finished and ready," she said. "I'm not procrastinating, but I do admit that COVID has created some timing issues because it's been very difficult to get together with producers and musicians in the same room. So I've been working very hard on it." The Canadian singer told listeners that she wants "to give you guys something that you can really be proud of as a Shania fan" and revealed that she plans to release her album before Christmas.

"I want you to celebrate with me and I'm definitely on a mission to make the best album I've ever made," she shared. "So please be patient. I want it to be worth waiting for. This is an album of celebration and my plan is to release this album... Okay. Here it comes to commitment. Okay. No, I do plan on releasing this album before Christmas. Wouldn't it be super to have this out for Christmas? I would love that so much. So that is my goal."

Twain's last album was 2017's Now, which was her first album in 15 years. On Dec. 2, she will return to her Las Vegas residency, Let's Go!, potentially with new music for fans to sing along to.

"My shows start in December so I'm going to do something special for the holiday spirit as well," she recently told PEOPLE (the TV Show!). "I mean, I just got to go all out because I have not seen my fans in a year and by the time I'm back on stage, it'll be almost a year and a half. It'll be a lot of fun. I think, particularly because we've been isolated, apart so long. I think once we're all reunited, it's going to be a little nutty, but it'll be a fun nutty!"

Prior to Let's Go!, Twain held her first Las Vegas residency, Shania: Still the One, for two years at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 2012-2014. "I love Vegas," she said. "I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun. Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful."