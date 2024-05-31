Shania Twain Says She Doesn't 'Hate' Her Ex-Husband Despite Affair That Ended Marriage

Twain and Robert "Mutt" Lange were married for 15 years, until he had an affair with one of her close friends.

Never let it be said that Shania Twain harbors a grudge. The country music icon recently opened up about the end of her marriage with record producer Robert "Mutt" Lange, saying that she doesn't "hate" him for having an affair.

Twain and Lange married in 1993 and share one son. They pair later split in 2008, following Lange's affair with Marie-Anne Thiébaud, one of Twain's close friends. During an episode of the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, Twain and Lange's relationship came up along with a conversation about forgiveness, which the singer said "is in the family of letting go."

"Forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily," Twain offered. "It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong ... Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong."

"Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake," Twain later added. "So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don't know what that is, but it's not ... That's not my weight."

Twain went on to marry Frédéric Thiébaud, who'd previously been married to Marie-Annr. The couple wed in 2011 and have had a strong relationship ever since.