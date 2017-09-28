Shania Twain Opens up About Her New Album ‘Now’

Shania Twain is coming back strong!

The country superstar’s new album Now will be available on Friday, Sept. 29. Prior to the release of her album, Twain opened up about the real story behind the new record.

Now is Twain’s fifth studio album and first in 15 years since the release of Up! in November 2002.

A lot has occurred in Twain’s personal and professional life since her last album was released.

In 2008, Twain went through a highly-publicized split with Matt Lange, who allegedly was having an affair with her then-best friend Marie-Anna Thiébaud. After her divorce, Twain ended up marrying Thiébaud’s ex-husband Frederic Thiébaud in 2011.

The singer revealed that love and family will be highlighted on her album, but not divorce.

“Being a celebrity and getting divorced is always going to be a highlight in every celebrity’s life if they have a divorce,” Twain tells E! News. “The album does not highlight the divorce. I just think in people’s minds, that is my highlight low but in perspective now and during the process of writing the album, I was reflecting more on my whole life and all of the ups and downs of my whole life, there have been many ups and downs.”

Twain continues, “And much greater lows than a divorce, even though that divorce is always very difficult and it’s very painful, but you know I mean my parents dying…and just all kinds of devastation that put divorce into perspective for me. And that really did help make this not a divorce album and it really helped me focus on perspective and clarity and the reality of ups and downs in all of our lives.”