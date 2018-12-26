Scotty McCreery Calls Wife, Gabi, His ‘Biggest Joy’

Scotty McCreery wed his longtime girlfriend, Gabi, in June, part of a whirlwind year that also included McCreery celebrating his first No. 1 hit, “Five More Minutes,” written in honor of his late grandfather. But while the Season 10 American Idol winner has certainly enjoyed his share of career and personal highlights, nothing will ever be able to top having Gabi as his wife.

“2018 has been the greatest year of my life, especially because it’s the year I got to marry her,” McCreery told PEOPLE. “She’s incredible and we make a great team, and to be able to go through life together is one of my biggest joys. She always sees the best in people so it rubs off on me when I’m having a down day. Just going home to her perks me up a little.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The newlyweds celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple this year, where McCreery hinted he was planning on buying his new bride a big present.

“Gabi has been asking for a piano for like five years, so that’s what I’m getting for her,” shared the singer. “We are getting a studio room together at home so it will go there.”

McCreery previously revealed that the couple would be spending the holiday with Gabi’s family in New Orleans, marking his first time away from his family over the festive season, and his first year to start his own traditions with his wife.

“I’ve always had a fake tree, and Gabi is very real tree minded, so we’re gonna go up in the mountains and pick our own tree, and bring it back home,” McCreery told PopCulture.com. “For Christmas I think we’re going to be going to New Orleans this year, and have a little Cajun Christmas with her family, so we’re excited about that.”

Not that McCreery minded being away from his family. The 25-year-old acknowledged that his favorite part of the holidays is the person he gets to spend the season with, not any of his former traditions.

“Christmas time has always been my favorite time of the year,” he says. “And this year, I’m just so happy because we are married and we have our own house. It feels great and it feels warm and it feels like it should feel when it’s your first Christmas.”

McCreery will head back into the studio in January to work on new music. His latest single, “This Is It,” inspired by Gabi, is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Rick Diamond