Scotty McCreery Surprises Two Fans for Their Wedding With Virtual Performance

Scotty McCreery hasn't been able to perform on the road this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he still found a way to surprise two of his fans for their wedding, working with the groom to arrange a surprise performance during the couple's rehearsal dinner, a story that was shared on the Today show. One of Lucas and Emily Cubic's first dates was to one of McCreery's shows, and they especially resonated with the American Idol winner's hit "This Is It," which he wrote for his own wife, Gabby.

Country music singer @ScottyMcCreery tells us about how he helped two fans make their wedding celebration special after the pandemic derailed their initial plans. pic.twitter.com/jYeYJ1xIh8 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 10, 2020

The couple became engaged and started planning their wedding, but ultimately had to make major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, including cutting over 100 people from their guest list. "It was just frustrating because it was supposed to be a special day that we couldn't share with everyone," Emily said. To lift his now-wife's spirits, Lucas emailed McCreery and shared their story, receiving a major surprise when the singer wrote him back. "Every now and then, one catches your eye and you're like, 'You know what, I think we're going to do this,'" McCreery explained.

So he and Lucas, an Air Force veteran, planned for McCreery to sing "This is It," which was the couple's wedding song, via a video performance at their rehearsal dinner to surprise Emily, a volunteer firefighter. Footage from the dinner shows Lucas waving his bride-to-be over to where McCreery was waiting on a screen to serenade the pair. "I walk in and I just see Scotty McCreery on this computer screen," Emily recalled. "I was like, 'This actually isn't happening.'"

"That song, it means so much to us," she added. "Every single word is like a story for how our relationship has gone and where it's going to." Appearing on Today from their honeymoon, Emily said it was "a huge shock" when she saw McCreery on the screen. "The stress that we went into planning this wedding and then to see him take time out of his day to sing us a song, it just made it a lot easier for us."

McCreery shared that he was drawn to Lucas and Emily's story because they are "obviously just an amazing couple." "The fact that one of my songs means so much to y'all," he said. "As a military vet, volunteer firefighter, they've done so much for us already, this is the least that I could do. So congratulations y'all and thank you for letting me play a little small part in your big day."