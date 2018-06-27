Scotty McCreery Shares More Honeymoon Pictures

Scotty McCreery is still enjoying his honeymoon with his new bride, Gabi Dugal – at least according to his Instagram feed. The newlyweds, who married on Saturday, June 16, went to Tahiti, where they can be seen snuggling near the water, riding on a jet ski, and even jumping in the water.

“It feels good,” McCreery says after jumping off their over-the-water bungalow. “This is the ocean. I forgot this was the ocean. It feels good.”

The American Idol alum also joked about some of the food they are eating on the French Polynesian island.

“Jet skiing around Bora Bora… Awesome,” McCreery captioned the photo. “Finding out what you ordered for lunch was LIVER, after you ate it… Priceless”

“Scooting around Bora Bora w/ my bride😍🛵🌴⛰” McCreery wrote alongside another one, which showed the couple in helmets, seeming to be exploring the island.

McCreery and Dugal wed in an intimate ceremony in North Carolina before jetting off overseas. But more than their romantic getaway, McCreery was most looking forward to being able to come home to his new bride.

“In my life work I travel a lot, and we don’t live together yet,” McCreery said. “So when I do come home I’m still going back to my two guy roommates. I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys are cool, but I’d really much rather be with my fiancee.’ Now after this, as soon as I come home from the road, I get to go back to her and spend more time together like that.”

McCreery has known Dugal since childhood, so he wasn’t at all nervous about saying “I do.”

“I’m excited, more than anything, just to come home from the tour and go back home with her,” he told PopCulture.com. “I love my guys, but I think I’m looking forward to seeing her.”

The 24-year-old’s current single, “This Is It,” was inspired by his plans to propose to Dugal.

“So we just got to talking about it,” he said of the tune, written by Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis. “It’s basically the blueprint for the engagement. I wrote it before I got engaged, so I had really hoped that everything went to plan and she would say yes. And it did all go to plan and we wrote it.”

McCreery’s next scheduled show is on July 4 in St. George, Utah. Find dates on his website.

