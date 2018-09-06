Scotty McCreery Reveals the Habit That Annoys New Wife Gabi

Scotty McCreery tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in June, and the pair is now settling into their first home together.

That means the newlyweds are learning how to live together, and it seems that McCreery has one household habit that his wife isn’t the biggest fan of.

“She doesn’t love when I leave my clothes on the floor like I’ve done my whole life,” the singer revealed to Taste of Country. “We are kind of figuring out each other’s quirks.”

The pair is currently living in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Dugal works as a nurse. McCreery also owns a home in Nashville, but the couple has, for now, chosen North Carolina as the place they call home.

“I love the fact that we didn’t live together before,” McCreery told PEOPLE. “It’s not like we just got married and then went back to our home. I’ve enjoyed the process of moving her stuff and getting my stuff and making a house a home, and it’s very homey right now, which to me is awesome.”

“I’ve folded laundry. She’s folded laundry,” he added of their new domestic life. “I’ve done the dishes. She’s done the dishes. Nobody has a role. If we see something that needs to be done, we just do it.”

Still, there are plenty of hobbies the couple still enjoys from before they were married.

“Honestly, she tells me to go play (golf),” McCreery shared of his wife. “I’ll say, ‘I’m only here for a day, we should hang out and do things together.’”

The couple is planning on getting a dog in January, and the American Idol winner told Taste of Country that he and Gabi are happy to be pet parents for a while before welcoming a baby, though some of his relatives already started pressing the issue just hours after the couple tied the knot.

“Everyone has that uncle, that crazy uncle who came out of the car with it,” McCreery joked. “I am the last McCreery boy in the whole bloodline, so it didn’t take too long for all of that pressure to start.”

Despite the pressure, McCreery and Dugal have no immediate plans to start a family.

“We are in no rush,” he said. “We will make sure that we can keep the dog going first.”

“That will be another adventure,” McCreery added. “It will be fun. [Gabi] would have had a dog yesterday if she could. But both of us want to figure out married life ourselves before we have a dog.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @scottymccreery