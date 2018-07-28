Watch Scotty McCreery’s Emotional ‘This is It’ Video, With Wedding Footage

Scotty McCreery is giving fans an inside look at his nuptials to his new bride, Gabi Dugal by sharing wedding footage in the official video for his latest single, “This is It.”

The video begins with an emotional McCreery, standing at the altar waiting for his bride, before it flashes back to scenes from early in the wedding weekend, including the rehearsal and rehearsal dinner, along with scenes from the mountain, where McCreery likely proposed. The video continues with McCreery getting his first look at Dugal, parts of their wedding ceremony, and their reception.

McCreery wed Dugal on June 16, in an outdoor wedding in their native North Carolina. For the reception, the newlyweds served Cajun dishes, along with steak, pasta and pie instead of cake. Their colors were black, white and gold.

I kept it very classic,” Dugal tells PEOPLE. “I went with greenery and white flowers, some lanterns and candle votives [for a] rustic feel. We fell in love with the mountains during the summertime [when Scotty proposed], and our [venue] is like a little castle in the woods.”

The American Idol alum was eager to marry Dugal, in part so he could see her more when he was off the road.

“In my life work I travel a lot, and we don’t live together yet,” McCreery revealed in the weeks leading up to their ceremony. “So when I do come home I’m still going back to my two guy roommates. I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys are cool, but I’d really much rather be with my fiancee.’ Now after this, as soon as I come home from the road, I get to go back to her and spend more time together like that.

“It’s a really special moment … It’s a big step, but luckily I’ve known her since kindergarten,” he continued. “We grew up together, so I think she knows everything about me. I know pretty much everything about her.”

The newlyweds enjoyed a lengthy honeymoon in Tahiti, but McCreery is now back at work. He has a busy tour schedule the rest of the summer, performing fairs and festivals all over the country. Dates can be found at ScottyMcCreery.com.

“This is It” is from McCreery’s 2017 Seasons Change album, which also included his first No. 1 hit, “Five More Minutes.” Download the single on iTunes, and purchase the record here.

