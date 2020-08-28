Scotty McCreery Announces 2021 Tour Plans

Scotty McCreery is ready to hit the road, announcing 10 tour dates scheduled for 2021. The new shows include multiple stops in the United States as well as a European run, which was originally set to take place in March 2020 before being rescheduled to October 2020 and now May 2021.

"I am so disappointed that we have to postpone our UK and Ireland tour yet again, but the safety of my fans, the venue workers, and my band and crew remains my first priority," McCreery said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "I cannot wait until May 2021 to get there! We had so much fun in England on the last trip, and I cannot wait to visit Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland for the first time. Until then, I send much love to all of you there and hope everyone stays safe."

Fans who had tickets for previous dates can attend a new date with their same ticket and limited tickets are still available for shows in Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Dublin. After being pulled off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic, McCreery has been spending time at home with his wife, Gabi, and celebrated his most recent No. 1 for "In Between" in June.

"This one is extra sweet!" the American Idol winner wrote on Instagram at the time. "In Between has been one of my favorite songs since we wrote it in 2015. It was a grind with this song, and that's what makes it so awesome for it to be on top of the country charts this week!" The song was McCreery's third consecutive No. 1 following "Five More Minutes" and "This Is It."

Along with country radio, the North Carolina native thanked his record label, management team, and his band and crew. "Im extremely blessed to call you friends and work with each and every one of you," he wrote. "Week in and week out yall crush it every single day! Let’s enjoy this now and then start working towards trying to do it again! Love yall!"

See McCreery's 2021 tour dates below:

Jan. 22 | Riverwind Casino | Norman, OK

March 25 | Long Center for the Performing Arts | Lafayette, IN

March 26 | Rhythm City Casino Resort | Davenport, IA

March 27 | Blue Gate Theater | Shipshewana, IN

April 30 | Tuacahn Amphitheatre | Ivins, UT

May 4 | O2 Ritz | Manchester, England

May 5 | Old Fruitmarket | Glasgow, Scotland

May 7 | O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire | London, England

May 9 | Academy, Dublin | Ireland

May 11 | The Limelight, Belfast | Northern Ireland