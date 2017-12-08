Scott McCreery, RaeLynn, Carly Pearce and More Unite to Sing ‘Angels Among Us’ For St. Jude

Alabama’s Randy Owen began Country Cares for St. Jude in 1989 as a radio fund-raising event, resulting in country music artists and fans joining forces to raise more than $750 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the years since then.

Now, several rising and reigning country music stars, including Scotty McCreery, RaeLynn, Jillian Jacqueline, Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce, Hunter Hayes, Sara Evans, Temecula Road, Tegan Marie, Lucy Hale and CB30 have united to perform a remake of “Angels Among Us,” first recorded by Alabama in 1993. The song was done in partnership with Radio Disney Country, who also generously donated $25,000 to St. Jude.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Country artists like Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Darius Rucker and more are also supporting St. Jude this month through the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign, which invites people to wear the This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt, tagging St. Jude on social media sites using @stjude and #thisshirtsaveslives.

“I will always support St. Jude because seeing the hospital and talking to the children and their families firsthand changed me as a person,” Morris told PopCulture.com. “The work they do there from the doctors, the medical research scientists, the nurses to the staff is so inspiring, and they always need our support. Donate and spread the word to your friends and families because we are so fortunate to have our bodies healthy and functional. This campaign just raises even more awareness to such an important cause.”

St. Jude provides completely free medical care to children battling cancer and other diseases of the blood, as well as offers cutting edge research to finding a cancer cure. To make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, visit their website.