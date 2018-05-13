‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Kacey Musgraves Performance

Kacey Musgraves brought the house down with her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut.

Alongside I Feel Pretty star Amy Schumer, the country music singer elevated the penultimate episode of the long-running variety sketch series’ 43rd season. Musgraves performed “High Horse” and “Slow Burn” out of her recent album Golden Hour, which came out on March 30.

Fans of the series loved the singer’s performance, complimenting her voice and bringing country music to the show.

Kacey Musgraves good god 😍 #SNL — Justin (@WWENXTGuy) May 13, 2018

This is the first Kacey Musgraves song I’ve ever heard and I like it more than I expected. Also her outfit is aces. #SNL — Abby Quintana (@SpeakOfFiction) May 13, 2018

I’ve always really dug Kacey Musgraves a lot. Very country sound, but also mixes with a lot of other contemporary styles. Really like her. #SNL — CRT (@StoryofEverest) May 13, 2018

Not everyone was loving the performance however, with many wondering who the singer even was.

Who is this bootleg cher #snl — Asshole Here (@Asshole_here) May 13, 2018

Who is this fake singer #SNL? — ChitownWavey (@DeAnnaKmckinney) May 13, 2018

At least 65% of the time, I don’t know the musical guest on #SNL. Tonight is no different. — Kim Is Bored (@Kim_is__bored) May 13, 2018

There’s literally a saddle chandelier on this show… #SNL — CSJ (@NotSoAlt) May 13, 2018

The singer is set to open for Harry Styles for the second North American leg of the Harry Styles: Live on Tour. She then will embark on her own Oh, What a World Tour in October 2018 to support her album.

Musgraves recently made headlines after she responded to a presumed diss from Kylie Jenner.

Musgraves shared a screenshot of Jenner’s Instagram post, which showed her enjoying a cup of coffee in her lingerie on a rooftop terrace. Fans were quick to zero in on the blue billboard behind Jenner advertising Musgraves’ hot new album Golden Hour. The billboard is definitely recognizable, but appears to have been blurred in post production.

The 29-year-old singer saw Jenner’s blurry billboard and raised her a blurry face. In a clapback on her Instagram story, Musgraves shared a screenshot first of Jenner’s post, then a screenshot zoomed in on the blurry billboard, then a zoomed-in screenshot of Jenner’s face blurred out.

Later, the “Space Cowboy” singer removed the photo of Jenner’s blurred-out face, perhaps because her fans were heated enough for the both of them in Jenner’s Instagram comments.

“Why she blur out Kacey like that?” one person commented on the post.

“Ewwwww [at] her blocking out Kacey,” another added.

The Saturday Night Live season finale is set to air May 19 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.