Sara Evans on MeToo Movement: ‘Some People Are Stronger Than Others’

Sara Evans is adding her voice to the popular – and important – #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, allowing women to finally have the freedom to speak up about gender inequality and sexual harrassment. And although Evans, thankfully, hasn’t faced some of the situations some women have, as a mother of two teenager daughers, Olivia and Audrey, she remains a vocal supporter about the ongoing campaign.

“Thankfully I’ve never gone through anything like that,” Evans tells CMT. “But if it were my daughter or a sister, I would absolutely encourage them to not give up on their dreams and not give up on their life because then you’re letting them win. You’re letting them victimize you over and over. I would advise my daughter to stand up and kick ass by being happy and being successful. It’s all about how you handle stress and personal trauma. Some people are stronger than others.”

Evans’ first album, Three Chords and the Truth, was released in 1997 on RCA Records, run by then-label head, Joe Galante, who paved the way for teaching Evans to stand up for herself. It’s a gift she now recognizes not every woman was as fortunate to receive.

“I honestly never experienced any disrespect from any male executive in Nashville,” Evans acknowledges. “Joe Galante was the head of my record label at the time, and he was like a father figure to me. But at the same time, I also understand that men are men, and women are women. And so that’s not to say that I’ve never been flirted with, but no one has ever crossed the line in all the times that I’ve been out on radio tours and had to do dinners and parties. Everybody’s just been really respectful.”

Evans’ latest album, Words, was released last year on her own Fly Records. Purchase Words on Amazon and iTunes.

The singer is currently crossing the country as the headliner on CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour, with RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr serving as her opening acts. Dates are available on her website.