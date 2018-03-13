Sam Hunt’s Inaugural The Nashional Music Festival Canceled

Sam Hunt‘s inaugural The Nashional music festival in Nashville has been canceled just six weeks after it was announced.

A message on the festival’s website shares that the two-day event was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Although disappointed to share this news, we hope to find a future date to continue the prospect of a multi-genre, inclusive festival for the City of Nashville,” the statement reads. “Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

The festival, slated for April 20-21 at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, had an all-star lineup that included Hunt as a headliner on both nights along with Nashville-based band Judah & The Lion, rapper Fetty Wap, country duo Brothers Osborne, rapper Kyle, indie-pop artist Quinn XCII, indie-rock band LANY, country band LANCO, electronica artist Chelsea Cutler, rapper Ernest K. and country duo Muscadine Bloodline.

Hunt had conceived of the musically diverse festival while out on his 15 in a 30 Tour last year and knew he wanted the event to take place in Nashville.

“The sense of community in Nashville helps give it the character and personality that makes me proud to be a part of it,” the singer said in a statement. “I wanted to create an experience at The Nashional that celebrates music, community, and everything they mean to each other and this city.”

Fans were perhaps hoping to hear new music from Hunt at the festival, as the singer’s debut album, Montevallo, was released in 2014. Last year, he released his single “Body Like a Back Road,” which smashed country chart records and propelled the singer to even more success without yet releasing a sophomore album.

Hunt is scheduled to perform at several music festivals this summer, and he will also join Luke Bryan on select dates of Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour.

