Sam Hunt Has ‘Some Songs’ Ready for New Album

It’s been more than three years since Sam Hunt released his freshman Montevallo album, but the Georgia native hints there could be a new set of tunes on the horizon. While helping Luke Bryan announce Bryan’s What Makes You Country: XL Stadium Sized Tour, which includes Hunt as an opening act, the singer revealed he might have new music to play while on the road.

“I finally got my life a lot more organized than it has been in years,” Hunt shared. “Getting married last year helped a lot in that department, and so that’s definitely translated with music. I’ve been writing for a couple years. [I] had planned on having out music before now, but just with all the other things going on, I hadn’t quite organized it into a compact album version, market version with some of this music. So I do have some songs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hunt’s debut single from the still-untitled new set of tunes, “Body Like a Back Road,” broke several music records, including having the longest run at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart (with 34 weeks), and landing at No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the highest-charting country song on the Billboard Hot 100.

But surprisingly, Hunt admits he was initially reluctant to even release “Body Like a Back Road” as a single.

“I wanted to write it because I thought it was a fun song, but I didn’t know for sure if I wanted to put it out,” notes Hunt. “I didn’t want it to come across as objectifying women or be too, to lack depth. So, I had some concerns, but I tried to make it fun to offset any risks of those things happening, which made writing it fun, and I think that came across in the lyric and in the way we recorded it and everything else.

“When we finally finished it, it finally hit me as ‘Ok. Wait a minute. Maybe I underestimated the potential of this song,” he added. “I think this could be a fun song and it will connect with folks. So, at that point, I was excited to put it out and fortunately folks have enjoyed it.”

Hunt will kick off his run with Bryan on May 31, allowing him plenty of time to finish his long-awaited project.

“I’m going in on February 5 through March and April and I’m hitting it hard before we get out on the road,” reveals Hunt. “So I plan on having new music out, a month or two before we strike out and hit the road where I may not have as much time to write.”

A list of all of Hunt’s upcoming shows is available on his website. Download “Body Like a Back Road” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Sam Hunt