Sam Hunt Fans React After Singer Arrested for DUI

Sam Hunt was arrested early Thursday morning in Nashville after allegedly driving the wrong way down the street. The award-winning singer and songwriter was booked on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container.

JUST IN: Sam Hunt arrested on a DUI charge here in Nashville early this morning. pic.twitter.com/EbkBIvYwUv — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) November 21, 2019

Fans on social media quickly began reacting to the news, with many failing to grasp the potentially fatal consequences of driving drunk and joking about the situation.

“Probably the most country thing he’s done so far,” one cracked, while someone else merely wrote, “Oops!”

Another fan tried to use Hunt’s lyrics in their message and tweeted, “Maybe he was just headed back to his ‘house party’.. hehehe.”

Others took a more serious approach, with one person writing how Hunt should never have gotten behind the wheel. “It’s not really about the drinking so much as it is the choice to get behind the wheel when intoxicated,” the user tweeted. “It’s not funny should not be taken lightly. He’s a good guy who made a bad choice and hopefully learns from it.”

“Cmon man in 2019 call an uber or cab,” another message read.

“I’m one of his biggest fans. There is is no excuse for this,” an additional user shared. “The way he was driving was extremely dangerous and I’m just so thankful he didn’t kill anyone. The other fans I’ve talked to are also extremely disappointed and shocked. No excuse for this.”

WKRN reported that early on Nov. 21, police were notified that a driver was traveling the wrong way and found the vehicle in question swerving in and out of its lane. Officers initiated a traffic stop at which the driver, identified as Hunt, reportedly had trouble giving his Tennessee license and attempted to hand over his credit card and passport. A field sobriety test was given and the warrant states that Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173, more than twice the legal limit.

The singer was described as smelling of alcohol and having bloodshot eyes and investigators said that there were two empty beers next to him. Hunt admitted to drinking alcohol “recently” and was the only person in the car. He was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m. and released around 9 a.m. on a $2,500 bond.

A court date for Hunt has been set for Jan. 17, 2020.

